89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days. We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org. We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
Republicans take control of the House in this new session of Congress
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.