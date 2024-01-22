New Releases Jan 22, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Lizzie No
|Halfsies
|Folk
|Mitch Grainger
|Plug It In
|Blues
|Seth James
|Lessons
|Country
|Suzy Bogguss
|Prayin' For Sunshine
|Country
|Ethan Iverson
|Technically Acceptable
|Jazz
|*Ismay
|Desert Pavement
|Folk*
|Hot Club of Los Angeles
|Nova
|Jazz
|Marlon Simon and the Nagual Spirits
|On Different Paths
|Jazz, World
|Ada Rovatti
|The Hidden World of Piloo
|Jazz
|Kirsten Edkins
|Shapes & Sound
|Jazz
*Pick of the Week
SINGLES
Adrianne Lenker - Sadness As A Gift - Folk
Black Nite Crash - Static - Rock
Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill - Rock
Caravan Palace - Mirrors - Electronic
Chestnut Grove - Da-Freakness - Rock
Colby T. Helms - Higher Ground - Bluegrass
Ismay -Stranger in the Barn - Folk
John Smith - The Living Kind - Folk
Jordan Mackampa - PROUD OF YOU - Soul/R&B
Khruangbin - A Love International - Soul
Loving - No Mast - Folk
Michael Marcagi - Scared To Start - Rock
Mindchatter - Brain Pills - Electronic
Nathalie Joachim - Ki moun ou ye - Electronic
Norah Jones - Running - Jazz
Paula Cole - The Replacements and Dinosaur Jr - Folk
Porij - My Only Love - Rock
Sam Evian - Wild Days - Rock
Strange Majik - NYC Animal - Rock
Tyler Ramsey - These Ghosts - Rock
Villagers - That Golden Time - Rock
X Ambassadors - No Strings - Rock