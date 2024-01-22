© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Jan 22, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 22, 2024 at 5:09 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Lizzie NoHalfsiesFolk
Mitch GraingerPlug It InBlues
Seth JamesLessonsCountry
Suzy BoggussPrayin' For SunshineCountry
Ethan IversonTechnically AcceptableJazz
*IsmayDesert PavementFolk*
Hot Club of Los AngelesNovaJazz
Marlon Simon and the Nagual SpiritsOn Different PathsJazz, World
Ada RovattiThe Hidden World of PilooJazz
Kirsten EdkinsShapes & SoundJazz

*Pick of the Week

SINGLES
Adrianne Lenker - Sadness As A Gift - Folk
Black Nite Crash - Static - Rock
Cage The Elephant - Neon Pill - Rock
Caravan Palace - Mirrors - Electronic
Chestnut Grove - Da-Freakness - Rock
Colby T. Helms - Higher Ground - Bluegrass
Ismay  -Stranger in the Barn - Folk
John Smith - The Living Kind - Folk
Jordan Mackampa - PROUD OF YOU - Soul/R&B
Khruangbin - A Love International - Soul
Loving - No Mast - Folk
Michael Marcagi - Scared To Start - Rock
Mindchatter - Brain Pills - Electronic
Nathalie Joachim - Ki moun ou ye - Electronic
Norah Jones - Running - Jazz
Paula Cole - The Replacements and Dinosaur Jr - Folk
Porij - My Only Love - Rock
Sam Evian - Wild Days - Rock
Strange Majik - NYC Animal - Rock
Tyler Ramsey - These Ghosts - Rock
Villagers - That Golden Time - Rock
X Ambassadors - No Strings - Rock
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo