New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Jan 29, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published January 28, 2024 at 8:35 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Angelo OutlawAxis Of TimeSoul
Brian Melvin, Soren Lee, Mads SondergaardTranesformationJazz
Brian Tarquin & Heavy FriendsBeyond The Warriors EyeRock
Brother's BrownNowhere Left To GoBlues
Chris O'LearyThe Hard LineBlues
Danah DeniceLight From A Dark RoomFolk, Pop
Danielle NicoleThe Love You BleedBlues
Dave Solazzo & The BridgeLocrian SkyeJazz
David GibsonFellowshipJazz
Dustin O'Halloran1 0 0 1Classical, Ambient
Ethan IversonTechnically AcceptableJazz
Future IslandsPeople Who Aren't There AnymoreRock (Alternative)
Gary Clark Jr.JPEG RAW - SamplerBlues, Rock
*Goth BabeLOLAAlternative/ Indie
John LeventhalRumble StripCountry
Mac SaturnHard To SellRock
Matt The ElectricianThe Ocean Knocked Me DownFolk
Neal Caine TrioSkip To My LouJazz
Rob Dixon, Steve Allee QuintetStandards DeluxeJazz
Sam HuberThe Best of Sam HuberSoul/Funk
Taylor NautaWeather The StormCountry
The SmileWall of EyesRock
The VaccinesPick-Up Full Of Pink CarnationsRock
Tom OdellBlack FridayFolk
Tony GilkysonAvenging AngelRock
Various ArtistsThe Sounds Of Tomorrow, TodaySoul/R&B

*Music Pick of the Week

SINGLES

  • Bobby Rush - I'm an Undercover Lover - Blues
  • Brittany Howard - Prove It To You - Rock
  • Certainly So - Patience - Rock
  • Charles Wesley Godwin - Family Ties - Country
  • Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy - Country
  • Chicano Batman - Fly - Rock
  • Coco - Moodrings - Alternative/Indie
  • Corridor - Mourir Demain - Rock
  • Emily Yacina - Trick Of The Light - Rock
  • Erick The Architect - Instincts - Hip-Hop/Rap
  • Erik Stucky - Vigilante Love - Country
  • Fabiana Palladino - Stay With Me Through The Night - Soul/R&B
  • Grace Cummings - On And On - Alternative/Indie
  • Hiatus Kaiyote - Everything's Beautiful - Soul/R&B
  • Jamie Lin Wilson - Maritime Moon - Country
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor - A Good Goodbye - Blues
  • Justice - One Night/All Night (Feat. Tame Impala) - - Electronic
  • Lime Garden - Love Song - Rock
  • Mark Knopfler - Ahead Of The Game - Rock
  • Mumford & Sons - Good People (Feat. Pharrell Williams) - Folk
  • Odie Leigh - No Doubt - Rock
  • Oisin Leech - Colour Of The Rain - Folk
  • Phosphorescent - Revelator - Folk
  • Previous Industries - Showbiz Hip-Hop/Rap
  • Reyna Tropical - Cartagena - Latin
  • Robert Jon & The Wreck - Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man - Country
  • Sam Morrow - By Your Side - Blues
  • Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations - Country
  • Shelter In Place - She Dont (Feat. Dancer) - Rock
  • The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis - Emergence - Jazz
  • Thee Sinseers - Can't Do That To Her - Soul/R&B
  • Tom Rush - It All Comes Down To Love - Folk
  • Tony Trischka - Brown's Ferry Blues (Feat. Billy Strings) - Bluegrass
  • Wyatt Flores - Milwaukee - Country
