Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Jan 29, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
*Music Pick of the Week
SINGLES
- Bobby Rush - I'm an Undercover Lover - Blues
- Brittany Howard - Prove It To You - Rock
- Certainly So - Patience - Rock
- Charles Wesley Godwin - Family Ties - Country
- Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy - Country
- Chicano Batman - Fly - Rock
- Coco - Moodrings - Alternative/Indie
- Corridor - Mourir Demain - Rock
- Emily Yacina - Trick Of The Light - Rock
- Erick The Architect - Instincts - Hip-Hop/Rap
- Erik Stucky - Vigilante Love - Country
- Fabiana Palladino - Stay With Me Through The Night - Soul/R&B
- Grace Cummings - On And On - Alternative/Indie
- Hiatus Kaiyote - Everything's Beautiful - Soul/R&B
- Jamie Lin Wilson - Maritime Moon - Country
- Joanne Shaw Taylor - A Good Goodbye - Blues
- Justice - One Night/All Night (Feat. Tame Impala) - - Electronic
- Lime Garden - Love Song - Rock
- Mark Knopfler - Ahead Of The Game - Rock
- Mumford & Sons - Good People (Feat. Pharrell Williams) - Folk
- Odie Leigh - No Doubt - Rock
- Oisin Leech - Colour Of The Rain - Folk
- Phosphorescent - Revelator - Folk
- Previous Industries - Showbiz Hip-Hop/Rap
- Reyna Tropical - Cartagena - Latin
- Robert Jon & The Wreck - Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man - Country
- Sam Morrow - By Your Side - Blues
- Sarah Shook & the Disarmers - Revelations - Country
- Shelter In Place - She Dont (Feat. Dancer) - Rock
- The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis - Emergence - Jazz
- Thee Sinseers - Can't Do That To Her - Soul/R&B
- Tom Rush - It All Comes Down To Love - Folk
- Tony Trischka - Brown's Ferry Blues (Feat. Billy Strings) - Bluegrass
- Wyatt Flores - Milwaukee - Country