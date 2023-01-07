© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick January 9, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published January 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM MST
Billy Strings / Me And Dad / Rounder:
No matter your musical preferences, one will undoubtedly honor the Father (Terry Barber) and Son (Billy Strings) Partnership on this Bluegrass/Guitar Pickin' wonder...With guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Rob McCoury and Strings' mother Debra Barber; the family and friends affair will have you tapping your feet...

