Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

Sugar's Pick January 16, 2023

Published January 15, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST
Mark Erelli / Lay Your Darkness Down / Soundly:
The Award Winning Singer/Songwriter has managed to create a beautiful testimonial to his gift as he courageously faces the challenge of degenerative eye disease... The 10 tracks are soulful and sincere and with his grace and wordsmithing, the tunes resonate clearly and we can hear the wonder and strength of a talented warrior..

