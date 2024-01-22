Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us her top pick for the week.
Music Pick of the Week Jan 22, 2024
"Desert Pavement" is the collection of American roots songs drawing inspiration from both traditional and contemporary sounds. Ismay uses their songwriting to recall stories of California ranch life in a captivating and quirky way. "Desert Pavement" possesses acoustic melodies, accompanied by atmospheric sounds, creating a sweet and savory mix.
To listen to Ismay's current single, click here.