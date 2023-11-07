2023 Results: Key Virginia elections

Virginia voters are weighing in on whether they want to keep divided state government.

If Republicans retain control of the House and flip the Senate, they'll gain full control of the state government for the first time since 2013. That would clear the way for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to enact some of his agenda items that were previously blocked by state Senate Democrats.

Find the results below.

Key House of Delegates races

Key state senate races

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.