MC Saul Tea is a big fan of the music of the celestial spheres. Trained as a wilderness outfitter and pilgrim diplomat specializing in consensus building and PTSD relief workshops.

Before moving to Paonia, Tea attempted to break into radio in Washington, DC - and was published and featured in a civil rights focused newspaper ( https://www.streetsensemedia.org/article/homeless-puppets-logan-circle-npr/ ) - those efforts were disrupted by the events of January 6, 2021