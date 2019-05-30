Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: May 30, 2019

  • KOTO story recapping the rock fall on Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride
  • KBUT story about volunteer efforts in Lake City as flood danger increases
  • Tri State power provider gets offer to retire most of its coal produced power

Highway 145
Lake City
Colorado Floods
Tri State Power