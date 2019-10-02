Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2019 By Eric Goold • 4 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail State Senator Kerry Donovan wants to make plastic bag bans easier for towns Flooded dams in Nebraska demonstrate sediment problems across the country First West Nile Virus fatality of the year recorded in Delta County Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast October 2, 2019 Tags: Senator Kerry DonovandamsH2O RadioWest Nile VirusShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.