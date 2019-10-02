Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2019

  • State Senator Kerry Donovan wants to make plastic bag bans easier for towns
  • Flooded dams in Nebraska demonstrate sediment problems across the country
  • First West Nile Virus fatality of the year recorded in Delta County

