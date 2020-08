(UPDATED 7/28/2020) The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked outrage and protests across the globe. In the U.S, Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations flared up in late May and continue to this day. A group of about fifty people gathered in the small town of Lake City, Colorado for a BLM march in June, including a few of Lake City’s Black and multiracial residents. However, the town’s only Black religious leader and his family were not invited. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano brings us the story of what happened.