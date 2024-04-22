Growing Home: Kallettes

There is a new vegetable you might never have heard of. It is a cross of kale and Brussels sprouts called Kallettes. They are small, curly-leafed purple or green sprouts. They resemble kale leaves but grow on a stalk. They are grown just as you would grow kale. It took a decade of breeding by Tozer Seeds, a large family-owned vegetable breeding company in England. The flavor is described as a “fusion of sweet and nutty” and was not genetically modified but was bred with traditional methods.