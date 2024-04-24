Growing Home: Puya chilensis

We have all heard of plants that eat flies, but there is a plant that can actually eat sheep. Puya chilensis is a large bromeliad (related to pineapple) native to arid parts of Chile. It forms rosettes of grey-green, strap-like leaves with sharp hooked spines on the edges. Sheep and other wild animals feeding near it often become entangled in the spines and eventually die. The rotting carcass is the equivalent of a bag of fertilizer providing nutrients for the plant. Ironically It sports large, beautiful flowers.

