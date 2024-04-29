© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SHORT FEATURES
Growing Home

Growing Home: Cooley Spruce Galls

By Johnathon Rhubarb
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM MDT

Have you ever noticed tiny blue spruce tree cones? Often these are not cones but are a growth known as Cooley Spruce Galls caused by the insect known as the “spruce gall adelgid” Which is a type of wooly aphid. When spruce buds swell in spring, adelgids hatch eggs and thus young insects that feed on new needles. This causes a cone-like gall growth to form. While they can be concerning to homeowners, they are not harmful except for cosmetic disfiguring. The galls can be easily pruned off.

Growing Home
Johnathon Rhubarb
See stories by Johnathon Rhubarb