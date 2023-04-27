KVNF Regional Newscast: April 27, 2023

A developer in Montrose is suing over the recent gravel pit special permit denial, according to the Montrose Daily Press. The freshly filed lawsuit alleges that because Montrose County failed to follow the law when commissioners denied a special use permit for the Farm Road Source gravel pit expansion, the court should reverse the decision. After several public hearings earlier in the year — marked by strong opposition from homeowners— Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy voted “no” on the permit application. Approval would have cleared the way for Rocky Mountain Aggregates to mine gravel in agricultural/rural zoning on up to 118 acres, in phases. According to a general warranty deed obtained from the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder, Pleasant View Properties purchased the property, mineral rights and about 296 shares of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association irrigation water for $4.54 million in 2022.

Residents are opposing the sale of alcohol at Ouray County’s hot springs pool, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Four residents stood in opposition before city council last week to a proposed pilot program in which alcohol would be sold and consumed within a limited area of the pool grounds. The council last month directed City Administrator Silas Clarke to come back in May with details on costs, staffing, equipment and other logistics. Should a pilot program proceed, it’s likely it wouldn’t begin until the fall of this year or beginning of 2024. One resident said she’s worried about high school-age lifeguards potentially having to deal with intoxicated patrons, and combining alcohol with 105-degree water.

The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee discussed some recent changes to the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines, reports the Telluride Daily Planet. The “biggest” change is in regard to the new Continuing Household Size Standard, which previously explained that “households will be required to maintain a household size equivalent to the number of bedrooms in the unit,” according to a town news release. Subcommittee members also previously discussed the idea that current owner-occupied deed restrictions should be subjected to the amended household size requirement.

COLab, a Colorado news collaborative, recently released a report on improving relations between Indigenous communities and local news as part of its Voices Initiative. Emma VandenEinde of the Mountain West News Bureau has more.

Colorado Mesa University released its 2023 First Quarter Economic Report for Delta County. The report shows the county on a downward path when it comes to employment while both city and county tax collections continue to climb. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Montrose County School District is on pace to hire full time music and art elementary teachers this fall. Currently, the district has only part-time music and art teachers on staff. KVNF's Cassie Knust went back to school for this story.

