KVNF Regional Newscast: June 1, 2023

The new Chipeta signal in Montrose went live on Wednesday. Per a previous Montrose Daily Press report, the long-anticipated traffic signal at Chipeta Road and Highway 550 is a response to increased traffic volumes over the years at the intersection. A 2020 traffic study cited in an October 2021 traffic analysis report pointed to the need for a traffic signal under the existing volumes. CDOT will monitor the signal for the next several days to make any necessary adjustments to the timing. Motorists are asked to use caution while adjusting to the new traffic pattern in the area. While Montrose County and the City of Montrose are both stakeholders in the intersection, CDOT owns the U.S. 550 right-of-way and serves as the primary permitting agency.

San Miguel County is receiving $500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct environmental site assessments, develop clean-up plans and inventory contaminated sites at locations throughout the county. The EPA noted its Brownfields Assessment Grant will target communities like San Miguel County that have been impacted by gold and silver mining operations. The county will use the EPA funds to target several sites, including the Matterhorn Mill located south of Ophir on Highway 145; smaller mining facilities near Ophir, Ames and Telluride, including the Liberty Bell and Silver Bell Mine; the Pandora Mill/Mining Camp; and the Norwood Gas Station and automotive sites.

Angel Creek Campground, located on National Forest System Road, closed this week, according to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District. The closure aims to facilitate critical hazard tree mitigation work, and the Forest Service fire, timber and recreation crews began clearing out hazardous trees on Tuesday. Work is expected to continue for several weeks. The decision came after Forest Service officials identified a high presence of trees showing signs of rot, disease and structural weakness in the site. Potential risks posed by the hazardous trees include falling branches or complete tree failure. Mitigation efforts will prioritize the removal of dead and dying trees with a higher hazard rating. The campground will remain closed to public entry until the work is completed and the campground has been re-inspected for safety. For questions concerning the closure, contact the Ouray Ranger District at 970-240-5300.

Last Monday, the lower basin states on the Colorado River announced an agreement to cut their use of the river's water by about 13% over the next three years. The deal avoids federal intervention for now, and offers a short-term fix to the long-term issues related to global warming and over consumption of the river by the seven states in the region that depend on it. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, KGNU's Sam Fuqua speaks with Professor Jack Schmidt, Director of the Center for Colorado River Studies at Utah State University, about the agreement.

