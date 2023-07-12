KVNF Regional Newscast: July 12, 2023

Backcountry travelers are being asked to stay mindful of the unusually high snowpack this year after West Elk Mountain Rescue responded to two separate incidents in three days. The rescue team noted in a news release the importance of always using appropriate safety equipment for the terrain and conditions that may be encountered. On two separate rescues on July 5 and 7, backpackers were caught in deep snow on the Silver Creek Trail in East Avalanche Creek.

Silver Creek Trail begins at the top of the Lead King Loop outside of Marble, in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office first dispatched aid to a solo female backpacker on the northside of Silver Creek Pass. She reported being cold and tired and was having difficulty navigating the deep snow as the trail is buried under continuous snow on that side of the pass. Two days later, aid was sent to two backpackers, as one person had injured their knee and was having difficulty traversing the deep snow.

Both parties were safely transported by helicopter.

CDOT began slope stabilization work this week on CO 133 along the Paonia Reservoir. The highway is open and will remain open throughout the project, CDOT noted in a news release. The slope stabilization project is expected to significantly improve the safety and functionality of the highway. In order to accomplish this goal, crews are constructing soil nail walls at four sites along the highway corridor.

According to CDOT, the work being done to the wall ensures safety and longevity for motorists by making it more stable and reducing the erosion potential. Once the wall is stabilized, crews will move onto repairing the roadway.

Work will take place between Mile Points 24 and just past Mile Point 25. This project is not related to the permanent repairs to road and culvert damage that took place on CO 133 in May and July. Drivers should note the alternating lane closures between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm Monday through Friday until the project wraps this fall.

Montrose County unemployment rate numbers look good, however, new business filings are down from a year ago.. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Historically, the penalty for stealing a car has been based on how much a stolen car is worth. Colorado has been the number one state in car thefts since 2020. Under one of the new laws, all car thefts will be considered felonies regardless of value.

KVNF's Cassie Knust followed up with Matthew Smith, the deputy chief of police for the City of Montrose, to discuss the new law and what it means for our communities.