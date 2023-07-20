KVNF Regional Newscast: July 20, 2023

Delta Health was recognized for their work in improving breastfeeding. The hospital announced the news this week as one of 45 hospitals across the state being recognized by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state health department noted Delta Health’s efforts to promote breastfeeding and offer healthier food and beverage options. These initiatives are part of the state’s work to promote healthy eating and active living while reducing the rates of death and disease from chronic illness among Coloradans.

With weather forecasts showing dangerously high temperatures, KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke with Cheryl Oeltjenbruns of the Abraham Connection in Delta about the shelter’s first community cooling station. To help combat the heat, the Abraham Connection will be open from 3PM to 7pm for a cooling station whenever the temperature is 101 degrees and above.

They are located at 480 Silver Street in Delta. Call 970-433-6266 if you’d like to volunteer or need more information.

July is Disability Pride Month. KVNF’s Taya Jae spoke with Disability Rights Activist Emily Ladau, whose book, "Demystifying Disability: What to Know, What to Say, and How to be an Ally," offers a comprehensive guide to understanding accessibility and unlearning ableism.