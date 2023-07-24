KVNF Regional Newscast: July 24, 2023

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s second quarter fundraising fell far short of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the race for Colorado’s Third District.

Frisch raised more than three times the amount of money than Boebert did between April and July.

The former Aspen city council member brought in more than two and a half million dollars compared to just over eight hundred thousand for Boebert. Frisch out-raised Boebert by more than a million dollars in the first quarter of the year.

The 2024 election will be his second attempt to unseat Boebert after he lost by only a few hundred votes last year.

Colorado’s US Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennett are trying to stop efforts to pause construction funding for the US military’s space command. They introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act this week after Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville added a provision blocking funding for construction projects.

The amendment would strike Tuberville’s language from the Act.

Space command has been provisionally based in Colorado Springs since 2019 but Congress is considering moving the headquarters to Alabama. There’s been recent reports that Space Command leadership is going ahead with construction in Colorado despite the potential move. Bennet and Hickenlooper said Tuberville’s actions are intended to force a decision in his state’s favor.

KVNF's Cassie Knust sat down last week with Karen Perez, the community relations and development director for the Hispanic Affairs Project. They looked at a state law signed 10 years ago that allows immigrants and international students in Colorado a valid state drivers license or ID.

That law is also known as the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act.

Ten years in, Perez describes the impact this law has had over the last decade to immigrants in our state, but also on a broader spectrum.

Tina Meiners, head of youth and outreach services at the Montrose Regional Library, tells KVNF's Cassie Knust what the library has on offer for the community’s young readers.

She starts with a mural of hands on display in the children’s section. Next, Sara Rinne, head of adult services for the Montrose Regional Library, offers KVNF a tour of the teen's section. This section was designed for and by adolescents who frequent the library.

You can catch this tour and more about our local libraries under the Local Motion tab on KVNF.org