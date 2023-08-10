KVNF Regional Newscast: August 10, 2023

Colorado’s Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board is considering capping the price of a life-saving medication for cystic fibrosis. CBS Colorado reports that’s got some patients worried that as a response, the drug’s manufacturer will leave the state.

The medication, called Trifafka, has been hailed as a miracle drug for cystic fibrosis patients. It’s drawing scrutiny from the board because it costs about $300,000 per year. However, insurance already cuts those costs drastically for many patients.

On average, they pay about $17 a month for the medication. The Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board was created through legislation in 2021 to examine prescription drug prices and cap them when necessary.

Contractors handling the old sewer lagoons in Ouray are wrestling with spreading treated sludge, or biosolids, over 200 acres between Ouray and Ridgway.

This is pending state health approval.

Biosolids, a wastewater treatment byproduct, would be applied as fertilizer. Concerns arise over the potential presence of harmful chemicals and their proximity to water sources and public health, according to the Ouray Plaindealer. The decision not to test for PFAS, better known as “forever chemicals,” and uncertainties regarding environmental impact have sparked debates among officials.

The state health department’s decision will determine the fate of the application.

Montrose City Councilors approved a $50,000 request from Elderado Financial for asbestos abatement at its new location on Townsend Avenue, reports KVNF's Lisa Young.

City Manager Bill Bell told the board that the project costing roughly $2 million dollars requires the demolition of the old building containing asbestos. Elderado Financial plans to build a new headquarters with additional office space at the new location.

Bell says the city has provided assistance to other businesses for facade upgrades. This request he says differs. Councilman Ed Ulibarria spoke against the measure saying the City already has buildings that need asbestos abatement including a newly acquired building and the old city shop built in the 1960s.

Despite his opposition, the measure to provide $50,000 to Elderado Financial for asbestos abatement passed.

Montrose High School is discontinuing its Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) program after 50 years due to declining student interest and a shortage of qualified staff to teach Naval Science classes.

The decision is not final, says Matt Jenkins of Montrose County School District. The Navy's requirements for the program include a minimum of 100 enrolled students and two retired naval officers as instructors, which MCSD has struggled to meet.

The program, which included Naval Science courses and extracurricular activities, aimed to develop students' character and provide pathways to military careers. Despite the disappointment among students and community members, the school is exploring alternative pathways for students interested in military careers, such as collaboration with the Civil Air Patrol's color guard program.

Jenkins says there has been a significant increase in construction trade electives. While the NJROTC program is ending, efforts will continue to engage students interested in military-related activities and careers.

According to the Delta County Health Department, the affected individual is identified as a male in his 30s from the North Fork area. The first case of West Nile in the county underscores the potential risks faced by residents this summer, reports KVNF's Lisa Young.

While West Nile virus can impact individuals of all age groups, the Delta County Health Department says many infected people may remain asymptomatic. Common symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, and fatigue. In rare circumstances, the virus can lead to more severe illness and even fatal outcomes.

The health department recommends reaching out to healthcare providers if you or a loved one isn’t feeling well. The DCHD encourages minimizing activities during dusk and dawn, peak mosquito activity times. Additionally, wearing light-colored clothing, long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in mosquito-prone areas can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

The state has neglected its required oversight of Colorado’s cannabis industry. Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods reports a state audit published this week found that regulators have failed to regularly inspect marijuana dispensaries.