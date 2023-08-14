KVNF Regional Newscast: August 14, 2023

A campaign against more Colorado mountain freight trains is advancing in litigation.

Glenwood Springs officials are addressing the dominance of freight rail, particularly for fossil fuels, on the Central Corridor rail line. They're also grappling with the urgent reality of climate change impacting daily life. Concerns over the proposed Uinta Basin Railway oil-train project have led the city to oppose federal funding and support litigation against the project. Glenwood's commitment to environmental preservation and its role as an outdoor destination underscore the significance of these actions, according to Colorado Newsline.

The balance between economic growth and environmental protection continues to shape rail decisions in the region.

The company buying the historic Montrose City Hall building was approved for an extension due to rising construction costs and uncertainties tied to older buildings during a special city council meeting last week. The decision to extend the contract another year is pending approval at the next council meeting.

The move is driven by the need to explore cost-saving measures amid higher construction expenses. The historic building, under contract to Rathbone PropCo., is part of a plan to create additional educational opportunities and a hotel/restaurant. The city retains use of the facility during the interim, and $350,000 remains in escrow.

Extreme heat continues to grip many corners of the country, including parts of our region. Experts warn heat waves are only going to get hotter – and deadlier – if stronger climate action isn’t taken, says Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel.

The CDC estimates there’s an average of 700 heat-related deaths in the U.S. each year. Some experts say that number is significantly higher. A study published in GeoHealth shows as many as 12,000 Americans die from heat each year. Experts say if the pattern of heat-related deaths and climate change continues, there could be as many as 100,000 annual deaths from heat by the end of the century.

The race for Colorado’s third congressional district has a new contender. Anna Stout is mayor of Grand Junction and has previously served with the Humane Society. Stout spoke with KVNF's Cassie Knust last week to discuss her campaign.

She noted her decision to join the race was driven by her deep connections to the western and southern Colorado communities, her track record of community service, and an understanding of local challenges. Today, Stout explains her decision to step into a campaign dominated by U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and strong Democrat contender, Adam Frisch.

Listen for tomorrow’s regional newscast to hear the rest of Stout’s conversation.

As students in our region return to school today, Montrose is taking an approach to education that focuses on the mental and physical well-being of students. The schools are organized in a feeder system, says Matt Jenkins of Montrose County School District.

From elementary to middle to high school, the goal is to meet students' various needs, like physical health and emotional well-being, so they can achieve more academically. Safety teams are a key part of this approach, providing support and prioritizing students' needs.

Jenkins added that the district is also embracing innovation, including artificial intelligence, to enhance teaching and efficiency.

