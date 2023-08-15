KVNF Regional Newscast: August 15, 2023

Contractors in Montrose have wrapped up the reconstruction of the 6700 and Sunnyside Road intersection as part of the 6700 Road Extension project. This phase, including realignment and utility upgrades, reopened on August 12. Cleanup work and final power pole removals are ongoing as communication services transition to new underground lines. '

City Engineer Scott Murphy expressed excitement for the timely completion, just ahead of school traffic. The intersection reopens as a three-way stop, with future plans for a four-way stop.

The City of Delta has issued a warning regarding a solar sales company spreading false information door-to-door. These representatives claim to be working on behalf of the city and exaggerate electric rate increases of 200 to 300 percent. The city acknowledged that rate increases are inevitable due to rising costs, but emphasized that this specific price hike claim is false.

The public is advised to exercise caution when considering solar installations, opting for reputable regional companies, obtaining multiple quotes, verifying net metering policies and energy predictions, as well as assessing realistic returns on investment. The city also reminds residents to inquire about solicitation licenses and reach out with any questions.

Management of the Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County will be returned to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests tomorrow according to a press release issued on Monday. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

In the race for Colorado's third congressional district, Mayor Anna Stout of Grand Junction has emerged as a new contender. Stout, who has a background in community service and leadership roles, aims to represent the values of western and southern Colorado.

Stout says her focus includes addressing critical issues such as water security, housing challenges and women's rights. As mayor, Stout has already made strides in promoting a strong and diverse local economy, expanding childcare options, and addressing housing deficits. Today, we continue yesterday’s conversation with Stout. She explains how her experience in managing the complex and diverse needs of a full-service city like Grand Junction could prove valuable in her potential role as a congresswoman.

