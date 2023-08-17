KVNF Regional Newscast: August 17, 2023

In response to recent concerns surrounding Homeowner Associations (HOAs) in Colorado, Governor Jared Polis and state lawmakers are addressing the challenges faced by homeowners. Governor Polis said that HOA policies should not hinder essential fire mitigation and water conservation strategies, or lead to undue financial hardship.

He called for more flexibility and protection of property owners' rights. A state news release Wednesday morning stressed the importance of open communication and empathy within HOA boards, highlighting a need to prevent predatory practices that harm residents. State representatives are proposing reforms and investigating the functioning of HOAs.

They are weighing the need to prevent foreclosure forced by HOAs and protect homeowners' equity. According to ProPublica, a significant portion of Colorado's population resides in homes governed by HOAs.

In Montrose news, City Council ended the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration enacted on March 17, 2020. The decision came Tuesday after a request from Emergency Manager Paul Eller.

Colorado ended its public health emergency on May 4, almost a week before the federal government ended the national public health order. Montrose City Manager Bill Bell responded to concerns that ending the public health order could impact the city’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

Mayor Barbara Bynum noted later in Tuesday night’s meeting that cities are being advised, but not required, to use remaining ARPA funds by the end of the year.

The City of Delta recently continued discussions on the topic of potential recreational marijuana businesses in town. The city council, however, made no decisions during the community forum.

The central question revolved around whether the council should let residents vote on the matter or decide themselves through executive action. Past attempts to introduce retail cannabis shops through ballot measures have been unsuccessful.

The forum began with a presentation by the Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), shedding light on the stringent regulations governing the recreational marijuana industry. Despite the discussion, no immediate changes appear on the horizon for discontinuing the medical marijuana licensing system. Concerns about lacing of marijuana with stronger substances were addressed by MED representatives and Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler. They confirmed that no evidence of such instances was found.

The debate continues with community members expressing varying opinions. Further direction from the council is expected in the near future.

The Little Mesa Fire burning in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area south west of Delta in Montrose County has tripled in size since it started by lightning last month. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with a spokesperson on efforts to contain the low intensity fire.

Students in our region returned to the classroom this week for a new school year. Educators and staff arrived early last week to ensure a smooth start for their students. Last week, teachers and staff were busy preparing this semester’s class curriculums and planning. KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke with local teachers about the upcoming school year.

For story tips or ideas regarding education this year, email the KVNF News team at news@kvnf.org