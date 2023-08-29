KVNF Regional Newscast: August 29, 2023

Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser filed a lawsuit this last week against the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Weiser is fighting an EPA order for more open records around air pollution.

University of Colorado Boulder environmental law professor Jonathan Skinner-Thompson says the state’s lack of transparency prevents everyday Coloradans from keeping polluters accountable.

“Citizens, people, in the state can enforce the Clean Air Act terms themselves, and so if you’re depriving them of the information, they have to rely exclusively on the state and the federal government to do its job.”

Weiser’s legal action against the EPA comes as Colorado is the defendant in a SEPARATE environmental case. That case has three Colorado environmental groups challenging new rules under the state Air Quality Control Commission.

Colorado Public Radio (CPR) has become the first U.S. media outlet to receive a Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI) certification. This is an international benchmark initiated by Reporters Without Borders to combat disinformation. The JTI certification also recognizes editorial and professional excellence.

CPR underwent a self-assessment of its editorial practices as designed by JTI to evaluate transparency, independence and professionalism. After completing the self-assessment, the Alliance for Audited Media audited the results to grant the certification. It’s the first of its kind for a U.S. media outlet, according to Inside Radio. Trust in local news outlets is significantly higher than in national news or social media.

Paonia is making progress towards addressing an unsafe intersection issue at Fifth and Grand, which lacks essential pedestrian facilities and poses risks for residents who walk or cycle through the area. The project has been awarded $1 million from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and aims to transform the intersection into a safer T intersection with proper sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian signs.

A bid proposal from SGM was approved by the Paonia Board of Trustees, but additional design work required by CDOT led to a change request order, increasing the total design cost to just over $148,500.

Town Administrator Stefan Wynn said NOT adhering to CDOT guidelines could cost Paonia more than the additional expense.

Kathleen Curry, a former Colorado legislator, recently announced her decision to run for Colorado's House District 58, a seat currently held by term-limited Marc Catlin. Curry told KVNF that her background in water and agriculture, as well as her past legislative experience, drives her decision to run again.

In 2009, the three-term state representative and speaker pro tempore surprised constituents after announcing she was leaving the Democratic Party to become unaffiliated. This summer, Curry switched her party status back to blue and has her eye on issues like water management and quality and affordable housing.

Last week, KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke with Curry to learn more about her campaign. Listen for tomorrow’s newscast for the rest of Curry’s interview.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Representative Matt Soper recently went to jail…..that is the two Colorado leaders recently toured Delta County’s Detention Center to witness the success of the county’s Jail Based Behavioral Health Services program. KVNF's Lisa Young brings this report.