KVNF Regional Newscast: September 6, 2023

Summer is still here, but CDOT already has its eye on the upcoming winter season. CDOT has been getting ready since spring, with the first snowfall in Colorado expected around October 19 this season. The Farmer's Almanac predicts a winter with heavy snow and below-average temperatures.

Last year, CDOT faced challenges due to an increase in vacant positions. To counter this, CDOT has aimed to recruit, retain and train highway maintainers for the upcoming winter season. According to CDOT, efforts last year reduced road closures by 9% compared to the previous year, despite a reduced workforce.

The Montrose Community Recreation Center reopened yesterday after a thorough cleaning, but due to a lifeguard shortage, pool hours are now reduced. The Rec Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with pool closures from noon until 4PM on specific days.

The Montrose Rec District hopes to resolve the staffing shortage by October. They are actively recruiting individuals available for daytime shifts, offering part-time positions starting at $15 per hour. A free lifeguard training class is scheduled from September 25- 27 to prepare interested candidates, and those hired will receive a Community Recreation Center pass.

Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Her office reports she is experiencing minor symptoms. Primavera is fully vaccinated and will continue her duties remotely, following guidelines from the centers for disease control and prevention. Her diagnosis comes a week after she attended an event at the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for the virus on Monday, but President Joe Biden tested negative.

Congresswomen Lauren Boebert, representing Colorado’s Third District, made a quick stop in Delta just before the Labor Day Holiday. KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes about the visit.

The pandemic created a worsening problem when it comes to school enrollment. Students are leaving public schools, causing funding challenges and even closures across the country. In our region alone, Mesa County Valley District voted earlier this year to close the doors to East Middle School for good.

The move reconfigured Fruita’s grade school system.

According to the Northwest Evaluation Association, pandemic-induced learning losses may have long-lasting effects, and the federal government predicts further public school enrollment declines to over 47 million students by 2030.

A recent conversation with Montrose County School District’s Data Specialist Suzy King sheds light on how Montrose has managed to see positive enrollment trends this year, despite national declines. MCSD’s Matt Jenkins is also heard in this conversation.