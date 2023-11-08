KVNF Regional Newscast: November 8, 2023

About 200 people attended the Día de los Muertos Festival at Cleland Park over the weekend, a cultural tradition of grieving and remembrance.

The event, according to the Delta County Independent, featured la catrina face painting, traditional Mexican folklorica dances, dances from refugees from Myanmar who have lived in Delta for a few generations, as well as catrina costume contests. Dia de los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead, is traditionally celebrated on November 1 and 2, though other days, such as October 31 or November 6, may be included depending on the region.

It is widely observed in Mexico, where it largely developed, and is also observed in other places, especially by people of Mexican heritage.

On Nov. 6, Montrose Deputy Richard “Rick” Mayer unexpectedly passed away while on duty as a Classifications Deputy in the jail, according to a Montrose County press release. Mayer succumbed to a medical episode while at his workstation.

He began his career at the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 26, 2007, as a detentions deputy. Services are to be determined.

Ouray County commissioners are considering changes to the short-term rental ordinance, which would split 100 licenses evenly between county residents and non-residents.

According to the Ouray Plaindealer, the proposed ordinance also plans to create 25 initial "bedroom" licenses for full-time residents to rent out unoccupied bedrooms, with the possibility of up to 40 bedroom licenses in the future. To apply for these licenses, residents must live in Ouray County for at least nine months each year and meet specific residency requirements.

Economic numbers for the Third Quarter of 2023 are coming in. KVNF’s Lisa Young takes a look at Mesa County’s numbers from Colorado Mesa University's latest newsletter.

Classrooms are somewhat emptier post-pandemic shutdowns, and schools across the country are seeking solutions for increased chronic absenteeism. Cassie Knust's recent conversation with Allie Freismuth, the student and family engagement coordinator for Montrose County School District, shed light on how this national issue is impacting our region. You will also hear from Matt Jenkins, the communications director for the district.

Over in Delta County School District, superintendent Caryn Gibson told KVNF that a new program, Attention2Attendance (A2A), has been addressing chronic absenteeism. Last school year, the district saw a 93.2% attendance rate, with an incremental increase this year. The goal, according to Gibson, is to reach a 95% attendance rate for students.

In other news, a Larimer County woman is the first person to be charged under a state law that increased punishments for dealing fentanyl if it results in someone’s death. Andrea Branco was sentenced last week to ten years in prison.

She sold fentanyl to a woman who died using the powerful opioid last year. Branco pleaded guilty in August. The 2022 law behind the case was intended to give prosecutors and law enforcement another tool to curb the influx of fentanyl by holding dealers accountable. Fentanyl distribution causing death is a class one drug felony charge that’s punishable by up to twenty years in prison.

Critics of the law, including many treatment providers and mental health experts, say criminal penalties do little to deter drug dealers and discourage people from calling 911.