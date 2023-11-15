KVNF Regional Newscast: November 15, 2023

A new state law that imposes a three-day waiting period on gun purchases will stay in place while it faces a legal challenge, according to Capital Reporter Lucas Brady Woods. Gun-rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners claims the law violates Coloradans’ Constitutional rights and asked a judge to block it while the federal court case is ongoing.

The judge denied the group’s request Monday and ruled the law does not, in fact, violate the Second Amendment. Waiting periods are meant to avert impulsive acts like suicides, and the judge said the lives they save outweigh any harms to gun sellers. Rocky Mountain Gun Owners also sued this year over another state law that raises the gun-purchasing age to 21. That one remains temporarily blocked.

Residents at the Cottonwood Mobile Home Park in Montrose discovered water running in the street, prompting the City of Montrose to investigate. The city confirmed that the leak involved treated water with a chlorine residual, indicating it was not sewage, reported the Montrose Daily Press.

Crews traced the line to an original meter pit in the park, which did not run directly to the main water supply. Efforts focused on tracking the source of the leak, which seemed to follow a gas line. Although the leak did not cause property damage or pose an emergency, the city planned repairs once the exact location was identified.

United Airlines is set to increase the size of its aircraft for another flight from Grand Junction to Denver starting in January 2024, a sign of growth for the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The Daily Sentinel reported that the change involves two of the five daily flights to Denver using a larger, mainline aircraft, with the capacity ranging from 76 to 126 seats.

United's move to larger planes follows a trend in the airline industry and is seen as a substantial investment. The addition comes after Delta Airlines suspended its Grand Junction-Salt Lake City flights in early 2022.

Nearly 100 North Fork Valley residents attended the ribbon cutting ceremony and grand re-opening of the Paonia Skatepark last weekend. Concrete work began on the renovation earlier this month. Fundraiser Jay Canode says the work isn’t 100 percent complete as signage, seating and dirt work will continue.

KVNF’s Lisa Young spoke with Taydin Pettit on the skatepark’s past condition and what’s happening now. Tune in tonight at 6 pm for Local Motion to hear more about the renovation at the Paonia Skatepark.

As migration season sets in, encounters between cars and wildlife become increasingly common and dangerous. As many of our wild places are rapidly developed, the opportunities to mitigate these encounters similarly fade. For KDNK, reporter Lily Jones has more Conservationists are partnering with military installations to protect key landscapes. For the Colorado News Connection, Eric Galatas has more.