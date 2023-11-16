KVNF Regional Newscast: November 16, 2023

Ridgway voters have approved a lodging tax increase from 3.5% to 6%, with over 60% in favor, according to unofficial results. The measure is expected to generate an additional $100,000 annually, says the Ouray Plaindealer, with half allocated to affordable housing and childcare projects and the other half to tourism promotion and economic development.

The funds for housing and child care can be used for education, developing, operating, or maintaining workforce or affordable housing. This marks Ridgway's first dedicated funding mechanism for affordable housing, addressing a need for a consistent funding stream beyond ad hoc requests for individual projects.

CDOT is investing $5 million to explore the possibility of a mountain rail line and expanded transit opportunities. According to the Daily Sentinel, a CDOT study would focus on passenger rail service from Denver through Steamboat Springs to Craig. The study will also examine statewide transit connectivity, including the potential growth of the Bustang system on Interstate 70.

Local communities in the Yampa Valley have expressed interest in re-establishing passenger rail, with the 191-mile Union Pacific Railroad route being a focal point. This initiative follows the state's commitment to a quote "just transition" as communities transition away from coal industries.

Reports to Safe2Tell, Colorado's system for anonymous safety reports, experienced a surge in usage during the 2022-23 academic year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Safe2Tell saw nearly 22,500 reports, with a 40% increase in bullying. Suicide reports increased by 7%, but that number is lower than those reported in 2019.

Delta School District’s Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay says that the district’s increased reports is in part due to raised awareness about the Safe2Tell hotline. Delta’s uptick in reports also revolves mainly around vaping and home environment issues. Clay added that while there are reports on mental health and bullying, it’s no “more than normal.”

Montrose County School District Executive Director of Operations James Pavlich told KVNF that Montrose hasn't observed a significant surge in Safe2Tell use. The current usage, according to Pavlich, aligns with norms from the past three post-pandemic school years.

During the COVID lockdown, reports dropped notably with students out of school. He noted that comparing pre-COVID statistics is challenging due to changes in reporting systems.

Economic numbers for the Third Quarter of 2023 are coming in. KVNF’s Lisa Young takes a look at Montrose County’s numbers from the latest Colorado Mesa University Economic newsletter.

Harmful algal blooms are a major problem in water bodies across our region. Detecting them can be complicated. Using the power of satellites, researchers in Idaho have developed a tool that could make detection more efficient – not just there, but across the West. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Murphy Woodhouse reports.

