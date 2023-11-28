KVNF Regional Newscast: November 28, 2023

Delta Police Department disclosed a homicide at Four Seasons Motel and RV Park last Friday. According to the Delta County Independent, Corbin Lovato, 34, has been identified as the primary suspect in the incident.

Police found an unresponsive adult male with multiple stab wounds upon entering the scene. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased on-site. Lovato was apprehended in a nearby camper and taken into custody for second-degree murder at Delta County Jail. The investigation remains active, with updates pending.

San Miguel County is exploring housing projects on U.S. Forest Service land to offer affordable housing for federal employees and locals.

A potential site near Telluride and Rico is being discussed, says the Telluride Daily Planet. The plan is modeled after a successful Summit County partnership, creating 177 affordable units. Additionally, the county is considering other housing solutions, including developments near essential facilities.

The East End Master Plan revision aims to expand housing options in collaboration with the Forest Service and private entities.

All Points Transit's Montrose-Ouray shuttle is set to begin in early February after a six-month delay. The received Ford Transit 350HD will accommodate 11 passengers, offer wheelchair access, and feature bike racks, according to the Ouray Plaindealer.

While demand is expected to be high, specific timings and stops are yet to be finalized. Delays caused by CDOT issues and vehicle problems affected the inspection process, prompting concerns from officials about the thoroughness of the checks. Despite the delayed launch, the shuttle is anticipated to positively impact the region's workforce transportation.

The Delta Panthers brought home the 2A State Football Title on Saturday with a huge win over Rifle this weekend. KVNF’s Lisa Young has the details.

Unify Montrose initiated a community-driven project earlier this year to tackle Montrose's childcare crisis. Over 60 randomly selected delegates aimed to find solutions for the city's childcare shortage, an issue affecting over 2,600 children. However, challenges arose, such as high dropout rates among assembly members and unclear communication about their roles.

Some delegates expected to generate ideas rather than review existing plans. Around 20 delegates have left the process, although their reasons don't attribute any fault to Unify Montrose. Today, KVNF's Cassie Knust follows up on last week’s interview with Laura Baker, a delegate from the nonprofit, and hears from the nonprofit’s manager of community engagement, Alex Gibson.

KVNF has previously spoken with Gibson about the project. Today, Gibson addresses some misconceptions about the nonprofit and Unify’s recent hiccup in communication.