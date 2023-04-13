© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Paonia Players gives community a medley of “Happiness” in new production

By Cassie Knust
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT
KVNF

In this Local Motion, you’ll hear from Merrily Talbott, director of the Paonia Players theater group and KVNF board member. Merrily and I chatted about the hope she hopes audiences will feel after seeing Happiness, and other upcoming events and features, as well as some challenges the theater group had to navigate through the pandemic.

The cast of Happiness: A Broadway Musical Revue is made up of students ranging from third grade to high school seniors, all hailing from five different North Fork Valley schools. “Happiness” opens at the Paradise Theatre of Paonia this week on Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14th, at 7PM. This medley of broadway musicals, both new and classic, is performed by local theater group Paonia Players. Tickets can be purchased at 2-4-6 Coffee in Hotchkiss or the Cirque in Paonia.

Local Motion
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
