Local Motion: Paonia Players gives community a medley of “Happiness” in new production

In this Local Motion, you’ll hear from Merrily Talbott, director of the Paonia Players theater group and KVNF board member. Merrily and I chatted about the hope she hopes audiences will feel after seeing Happiness, and other upcoming events and features, as well as some challenges the theater group had to navigate through the pandemic.

The cast of Happiness: A Broadway Musical Revue is made up of students ranging from third grade to high school seniors, all hailing from five different North Fork Valley schools. “Happiness” opens at the Paradise Theatre of Paonia this week on Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14th, at 7PM. This medley of broadway musicals, both new and classic, is performed by local theater group Paonia Players. Tickets can be purchased at 2-4-6 Coffee in Hotchkiss or the Cirque in Paonia.