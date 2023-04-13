© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion: Regional Roundup with Maeve Conran

By Cassie Knust
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT

Rocky Mountain Radio's Managing Editor, Maeve Conran, highlights the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic that took place in Snowmass Village, a KGNU interview with Robert Crifasi about his new book Western Water A to Z The History, Nature, and Culture of a Vanishing Resource, and an excerpt from KRFC's Community at Work show with Scott Rashid, the director of The Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute, based in Estes Park.

Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.<br/><br/>
