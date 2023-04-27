Local Motion: Regional Roundup with Maeve Conran

It’s time for Local Motion here on KVNF. In this Local Motion, you’ll hear from Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Maeve Conran for another regional roundup dive in. This week features a round table with Clark Adomatis and Hattison Rensberry about their reporting on harm reduction in their communities, with audio from their respective reports. You’ll also hear an excerpt from KRCL's RadioACTive show with Mindy Vincent of Utah Harm Reduction on overturning Senate Bill 254, a bill that would have allowed those who sell drugs to be prosecuted in overdose deaths. Let’s dive in!