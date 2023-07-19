Local Motion: A look into modern library culture

In this Local Motion, we will peek inside a couple of our region’s libraries to hear about the social backlash that has visited their doorsteps in recent years. From book bans, censorship and even drag time reading hour, our librarians lay out how they have traversed a cultural battleground all while prioritizing democratized reading.

KVNF's Cassie Knust speaks with Ouray Public Library Director Aimee Vann about the backlash to her library’s drag reading hour.

Cassie also sat down with Amy Dickinson and Sara Rinne of the Montrose Regional Library. Amy is the Head of Teen Services and Sara is the head of adult services.

Cassie Knust/KVNF / Young patrons of Montrose Regional Library can place a hand on the tree every time they complete a book.

Cassie recently paid a visit to the Montrose Regional Library and shares a tour led by Rinne of her favorite spots. Listen to find out why the Colorado Room is her favorite space in the library. Also featured is MRL's Head of Youth and Outreach Services Tina Meiners, who describes a mural of hands on display in the kids' section.

