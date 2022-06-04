© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
New Releases June 6, 2022

June 4, 2022

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
*Michael FrantiFollow Your HeartHipHop Reggae
Bruce Hornsby'FlictedRock
Tiny GrimesRocking the HouseRock Blues Jazz
Jerry Lee LewisIt Won't Happen With MeRock
Phantom Blues BandBlues For BreakfastSoul Blues
Lyle Lovett12th of JuneCountry Jazz
Brothers LandrethCome MorningCountry Folk
Tom Paxton, Cathy Fink, Marcy MarxerAll NewFolk
Chain StationBackroadsBluegrass
Blind Willie McTellSyncopated Country BluesBlues
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Various ArtistsJazz Is Dead #11Jazz

*Sugar's Pick