New Releases June 6, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*Michael Franti
|Follow Your Heart
|HipHop Reggae
|Bruce Hornsby
|'Flicted
|Rock
|Tiny Grimes
|Rocking the House
|Rock Blues Jazz
|Jerry Lee Lewis
|It Won't Happen With Me
|Rock
|Phantom Blues Band
|Blues For Breakfast
|Soul Blues
|Lyle Lovett
|12th of June
|Country Jazz
|Brothers Landreth
|Come Morning
|Country Folk
|Tom Paxton, Cathy Fink, Marcy Marxer
|All New
|Folk
|Chain Station
|Backroads
|Bluegrass
|Blind Willie McTell
|Syncopated Country Blues
|Blues
|Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad & Various Artists
|Jazz Is Dead #11
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick