KVNF New Releases

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats / The Future / Stax: Giving Thanks that we finally have the full CD from the coolest Colorado band - The meteoric…
Dion / Stomping Ground / Keeping The Blues Alive: Dion has been around a while and he has extremely cool friends...Here he welcomes guitar, piano,…
Various Artists - Highway Butterfly - The Songs of Neal Casal - RPF: 41 tracks written by the late Musician and revisited by Susan Tedeschi & Derek…
Cimafunk / Alimento / Mono Mundo: The Afro-Cuban Funkster Erik Rodriguez brings it on with George Clinton, CeeLo Green, Lupe Fiasco, Chucho Valdez &…
Oliver Rodley / Sweet Green Tea / Underload: The LA Keyboard Player, Producer, DJ, Music Programmer & Engineer has produced his "...Vision of LoFi HipHop…
Samantha Fish / Faster / Rounder: The Blues Guitarist, Vocalist and Songwriter kicks out a few more jams on her latest release and she Rocks! 12 "fun and…
Bela Fleck / My Bluegrass Heart / Renew: The 18-time Grammy winner(!!!) is graciously leading and collaborating with an all-star lineup on 2 discs and 19…
Tito Jackson / Under Your Spell / Gulf Coast: THE Tito Jackson with a few friends... Stevie Wonder, Joe Bonamassa, George Benson, Kenny Neal, Bobby Rush,…
Tedeschi Trucks Band Featuring Trey Anastasio / Layla Revisited (Live At Lockn') / Fantasy: Two discs, 14 tracks; all Eric Clapton/Derek and the Dominos…
Shannon McNally / The Waylon Sessions / Compass: Good old Waylon Jennings Country tunes fondly interpreted by Shannon McNally with a few guests...Buddy…