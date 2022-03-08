© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
MUSIC

Sugar's Pick March 7, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published March 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST
blackradioIII.jpg

Robert Glasper / Black Radio III / Loma Vista:
Ever Reaching, Ever Innovative, Ever Cool...Robert Glasper has managed to weave a beautiful R&B thread through a rich tapestry of Jazz, HipHop and provocative lyrics with Lalah Hathaway and Common (Covering like no other "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"), Killer Mike, Gregory Porter, Meshell Ndegeocello, Jennifer Hudson, QTip and Esperanza Spalding, H.E.R., India Arie...And More...Truly Incredible and Truly Important Music, Poetry and Messaging to listen to...Over and Over again...And Again...

Tags

MUSIC Sugar's Pick