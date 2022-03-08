Sugar's Pick March 7, 2022

Robert Glasper / Black Radio III / Loma Vista:

Ever Reaching, Ever Innovative, Ever Cool...Robert Glasper has managed to weave a beautiful R&B thread through a rich tapestry of Jazz, HipHop and provocative lyrics with Lalah Hathaway and Common (Covering like no other "Everybody Wants To Rule The World"), Killer Mike, Gregory Porter, Meshell Ndegeocello, Jennifer Hudson, QTip and Esperanza Spalding, H.E.R., India Arie...And More...Truly Incredible and Truly Important Music, Poetry and Messaging to listen to...Over and Over again...And Again...