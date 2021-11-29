Sugar's Pick

-
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats / The Future / Stax: Giving Thanks that we finally have the full CD from the coolest Colorado band - The meteoric…
Jake Shimabukuro / Jake & Friends / Music Theories: With friends like Jack Johnson, Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Billy Strings, Ziggy…
Dion / Stomping Ground / Keeping The Blues Alive: Dion has been around a while and he has extremely cool friends...Here he welcomes guitar, piano,…
Various Artists - Highway Butterfly - The Songs of Neal Casal - RPF: 41 tracks written by the late Musician and revisited by Susan Tedeschi & Derek…
Cimafunk / Alimento / Mono Mundo: The Afro-Cuban Funkster Erik Rodriguez brings it on with George Clinton, CeeLo Green, Lupe Fiasco, Chucho Valdez &…
SOJA / Beauty In The Silence / ATO: After a 4 year wait the band is back and with guests Collie Buddz, Slightly Stoopid, UB40, Rebelution & Dirty Heads,…
Oliver Rodley / Sweet Green Tea / Underload: The LA Keyboard Player, Producer, DJ, Music Programmer & Engineer has produced his "...Vision of LoFi HipHop…
Samantha Fish / Faster / Rounder: The Blues Guitarist, Vocalist and Songwriter kicks out a few more jams on her latest release and she Rocks! 12 "fun and…
Sierra Ferrell / Long Time Coming / Rounder: Well worth the wait! A challenge to categorize but a sheer joy to hear... The Nashville phenom (Via West…
