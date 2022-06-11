New Releases June 13, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Steve Forbert
|Moving Through America
|Rock
|Black Seeds
|Love & Fire
|Rock Reggae
|Prince & The Revolution
|Live 1985
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Dylan Triplett
|Who Is He
|Soul Blues
|Janiva Magness
|Hard To Kill
|Blues Rock
|Bob Margolin & Bob Corritore
|So Far
|Blues Rock
|Avi Kaplan
|Floating On A Dream
|Folk
|American Aquarium
|Chicamacomico
|Country Rock
|Redhill Valleys
|Travel Well
|Country Rock
|NYO Jazz
|We're Still Here
|Jazz
|TS Monk
|Live
|Jazz
|Nate Najar
|Jazz Samba Pra Sempre
|Latin Jazz