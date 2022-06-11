© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
New Releases June 13, 2022

Published June 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Steve ForbertMoving Through AmericaRock
Black SeedsLove & FireRock Reggae
Prince & The RevolutionLive 1985Rock
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock+
Dylan TriplettWho Is HeSoul Blues
Janiva MagnessHard To KillBlues Rock
Bob Margolin & Bob CorritoreSo FarBlues Rock
Avi KaplanFloating On A DreamFolk
American AquariumChicamacomicoCountry Rock
Redhill ValleysTravel WellCountry Rock
NYO JazzWe're Still HereJazz
TS MonkLiveJazz
Nate NajarJazz Samba Pra SempreLatin Jazz
