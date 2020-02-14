Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast February 14, 2020 By Eric Goold • 29 seconds ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail Several presidential candidates will be visiting Colorado soon Lake City ice climbing festival organizers hope for year round tourism boost 2020 census needs volunteers, paid census takers to complete accurate count Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast February 14, 2020 Tags: 2020 presidential raceLake CityIce Climbing2020 CensusSenior CitizensShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.