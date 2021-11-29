Senior Citizens

-
Several presidential candidates will be visiting Colorado soonLake City ice climbing festival organizers hope for year round tourism boost2020 census…
-
Non partisan rally planned Saturday in CedaredgeNew apps help seniors learn about Colorado historyPhylloxera found in three more Western Slope…
-
A new program called "A Little Help" was launched in the North Fork Valley this summer. Elder members of the community are connected with their neighbors…
-
A program on the Western Slope that makes sure seniors have enough food to ride out winter storms kicked into gear Monday. Workers with Volunteers of…
-
Families should rethink how seniors give up driving, researchers say. Figuring out transportation alternatives long ahead of time can help preserve independence and avoid painful confrontations.
-
If nursing homes want to be paid by Medicare and Medicaid, they'll likely have to meet a range of new requirements for quality and safety, including more training of nurses in dementia care.
-
In 2010, 10 percent of Colorado’s population was over the age of 65.The state ranked fourth lowest in the nation for people in this demographic. However,…
-
NewscastSenate pushes bill to repeal ban on high capacity magazinesTelluride looks at pan handling ordinanceSenior citizens choose to settle in western…
-
February is National Therapeutic Recreation Month. Volunteers of America has therapeutic recreation programs for seniors in Montrose and Delta counties.…
-
A little-known part of the Affordable Care Act pays primary care doctors to help overweight seniors lose weight. So why aren't more seniors taking advantage of the free weight loss counseling?