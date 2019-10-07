Local Motion: 40 Years of KVNF!

KVNF celebrates 40 years on October 5th, 2019! On this special edition of Local Motion, Kori Stanton interviews many of the "OG's" of KVNF. That's "Original Gangstas". Kori speaks with her father, Campbell Stanton, orginal Program and Music Director, Patrick Webb, former GM, Sally Kane, Liz Lilien, Candy Pennetta, Danny Perkins, Don Foster, Betsy Marston, a previous interview with Ed Marston, Bob Pennetta, Dea Jacobson and the one and only Felix Belmont. Thank you for helping KVNF celebrate 40 Years!!

If you have a KVNF story you'd like to share, give us a call at 970-527-4868.