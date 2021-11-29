-
Starting Monday, Oct. 25th, KVNF has a new program lineup. Our statewide news program from KUNC, Colorado Edition, is now on the air 5 days/week at 6:30…
This week on Local Motion, Gavin Dahl interviews three candidates for two seats on the KVNF board of directors. They are current board vice president…
KVNF's Studio M opened in downtown Montrose two years ago and this Saturday from noon to 3 we're hosting an open house to celebrate. Get a quick tour of…
Satsang's lead singer and songwriter Drew McManus calls into KVNF from his home in Montana. McManus talks with Kori Stanton about the band's upcoming…
Bianca Caruso and Lee Ferris AKA Freddy & Francine talk with Kori Stanton about their recent album "I Am Afraid To Die!" The duo performs at the Live…
The devastating reality for most of Colorado’s wine grape growers and producers is a loss of between 80-100% of most wine grapes for the 2021 growing…
On May 3rd, 2021, NPR turned 50 years old.NPR grew up alongside a post-Watergate journalism ethos that shaped the media industry for decades. Hosted by…
Zea Stallings from Denver band The Copper Children talks with KVNF on his way to play Cohere Gathering 2021. Stallings shares some backstory on their 2019…
The Frequenzies hail from the North Fork Valley bringing our listeners funk, pop, and rock on their upcoming EP "Face In The Flames." On this episode of…
John Statz is a Denver based singer-songwriter who moves between folk and Americana. John caught up with KVNF's Kori Stanton and shared several songs off…