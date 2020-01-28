Related Program: 
Local Motion: Mud, methane and the mad scientist

Credit Alan Wartes

Delta Brick & Climate Company was founded by Christopher Caskey, a scientist and entrepreneur who is passionate about energy, sustainable business development, and innovation. Caskey's business aims to make a difference in several big picture environmental challenges at once. This piece was produced by Alan Wartes as part of The Flyovers podcast. Through his discussions with various entrepreneurs, Wartes reveals the challenges, opportunities, and the importance of founding a business in a rural community.

