The magnetic north pole is moving. It has, in fact crossed the prime meridian. The British
Geological Survey and the U.S. National Geophysical Data Center, which update the
World's Magnetic Model, have had to accelerate their process in order to keep up because
magnetic north has accelerated to moving 37 miles a year. On this week’s Local Motion
KVNF’s Kate Redmond speaks with Greg Baker, assistant professor of geology at
Colorado Mesa University and also Dr. Dave Noe, a professional geologist and lecturer
living in Paonia. They speak about the reasons and the implications of the migration of
magnetic north.
Migration of Magnetic North
By Kate Redmond • 5 minutes ago
