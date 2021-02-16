The magnetic north pole is moving. It has, in fact crossed the prime meridian. The British

Geological Survey and the U.S. National Geophysical Data Center, which update the

World's Magnetic Model, have had to accelerate their process in order to keep up because

magnetic north has accelerated to moving 37 miles a year. On this week’s Local Motion

KVNF’s Kate Redmond speaks with Greg Baker, assistant professor of geology at

Colorado Mesa University and also Dr. Dave Noe, a professional geologist and lecturer

living in Paonia. They speak about the reasons and the implications of the migration of

magnetic north.

