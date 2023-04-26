© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Senior prom at Crossroads in Delta was the first for many residents

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM MDT
AmberLorimorecrownsCalandEvelynTurner.jpg
1 of 5  — AmberLorimorecrownsCalandEvelynTurner.jpg
Crossroads Activity Director Amber Lorimore (in blue suit) crowns Cal and Evelyn Turner - King and Queen during the one day event
Lisa Young / KVNF
LorettaandNaomi.jpg
2 of 5  — LorettaandNaomi.jpg
Loretta (left) and Naomi (right) have fun with a young man from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Lisa Young / KVNF
Naomi gets to dance!.jpg
3 of 5  — Naomi gets to dance!.jpg
Naomi gets to dance!
Lisa Young / KVNF
Senior Prom at Crossroads Senior Living in Delta .jpg
4 of 5  — Senior Prom at Crossroads Senior Living in Delta .jpg
Crossroads Senior Living in Delta, Colorado held its first annual Senior Prom on Friday April 21, 2023
Lisa Young / KVNF
AmberLorimore.jpg
5 of 5  — AmberLorimore.jpg
Amber Lorimore, Activities Director, shows off the cupcakes for the Senior Prom
Lisa Young / KVNF

Crossroads Senior Living in Delta, held a senior prom for its seniors. Amber Lorimore, Director of Activities, says this is the first of what will be an annual event.

"We have decked out our dining room, and all of our residents are just dressed to the nines, staff too," she said.

Lorimore said there had been a tradition of going to the Delta High School to do their senior prom with Region 10, a coalition that supports seniors in the area, "But covid, and all of its multi-facetness has decided, you know, it's still a little hard to get together. So with Region 10 canceling, you know, due to lack of volunteers, and sponsors, and time, we decided we're gonna do our own."

The activities director was surprised to find out that a number of the residents never attended a senior prom, including reporter Lisa Young's own mother Loretta Young.

"Well, I grew up in Hereford, Texas and they didn't have senior proms," said Loretta. "We had a senior night, but we didn't have a dance 'cos they didn't believe in dancing, so we had our family, our moms and dads gave us a senior prom, and that's when we had our dance."

Naomi, another resident at Crossroads, also shared that she never attended a senior prom.

"We were poor, and my mom wouldn't let me dance," said Naomi who did made it to the dance floor at the Crossroads prom with the help of one of the staff members.

Even though Naomi and Loretta missed out on a senior prom in high school, that experience didn't stop them from singing the old Elvis Presley favorite "Hound Dog" at today's proceedings.

"And you ain't no friend of mine," sang the ladies. "And they're not as pretty as you are," added Naomi.

The day included some refreshments and decorations, and everyone dressing up for the special occasion. The one day event was held in the afternoon with the curtains pulled so it felt a little bit more like it was nighttime.

Lorimore, to the thrill of the crowd, announced husband and wife Cal and Evelyn Turner as the king and queen of the prom.

It seemed like Evelyn was pretty thrilled about it.

"I'm the queen, hail the Lord!" she said.

NEWS Crossroads Senior Living in Delta, Colorado
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
