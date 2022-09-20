Lisa Young

Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.