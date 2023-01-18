© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
PaoniaTM.png
Town of Paonia
/
KVNF
Paonia Town Meeting/ YouTube screenshot

(:35) City of Delta residents recently received a public water notice in their water bills regarding A "failure to test backflow prevention devices," reports the Delta County Independent. According to city staff, the notice was required by new state regulations, but the city's water is still presumed safe. Delta Information and Innovation Officer Casey Dukeman said the state recently changed regulations, which now requires 90% of backflow devices to be tested across the City on all City owned and commercial/industrial owned businesses. He added that the city did not receive enough participation to reach the state’s compliance ratio.

As the Town of Paonia reaches the third anniversary of its water moratorium, Interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire continues to look for direction from the town board on language contained in the 2020 ordinance.

Klusmire told the board that in one day she received three inquiries about development primarily in R2 zoned areas. The board will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m on January 19 to work on the fuzzy language in the code and hopefully bring clarity to a murky situation.

KVNF is working on a long form story about the Three Year Anniversary of the Citizen Led Water Moratorium coming up on a Local Motion later this month.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young