KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2023

(:35) City of Delta residents recently received a public water notice in their water bills regarding A "failure to test backflow prevention devices," reports the Delta County Independent. According to city staff, the notice was required by new state regulations, but the city's water is still presumed safe. Delta Information and Innovation Officer Casey Dukeman said the state recently changed regulations, which now requires 90% of backflow devices to be tested across the City on all City owned and commercial/industrial owned businesses. He added that the city did not receive enough participation to reach the state’s compliance ratio.

As the Town of Paonia reaches the third anniversary of its water moratorium, Interim Town Administrator Leslie Klusmire continues to look for direction from the town board on language contained in the 2020 ordinance.

Klusmire told the board that in one day she received three inquiries about development primarily in R2 zoned areas. The board will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m on January 19 to work on the fuzzy language in the code and hopefully bring clarity to a murky situation.

KVNF is working on a long form story about the Three Year Anniversary of the Citizen Led Water Moratorium coming up on a Local Motion later this month.

