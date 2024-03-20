© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 20, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published March 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
“Excited delirium” was how police and paramedics classified Elijah McClain’s condition before administering a fatal dose of ketamine in 2019. The term has been used to describe individuals who are agitated or hyperactive. Critics say it’s disproportionately used to refer to Black and Latino people and to absolve law enforcement of culpability. The state legislature passed a bill Monday outlawing it. It needs Governor Polis’ signature to become law. The term “Excited delirium” was pulled from state law enforcement training documents last year.

The town of Paonia is looking to hire four full-time staff members and one part-time staff member, including one police officer and one public works member, to replace staff members who are leaving, reports the Delta County Independent. Also, departing is attorney Nick Cotton-Baez, so the town is once again in the market. Trustees approved a second change order for the Fifth and Grand realignment in the amount of $32,500. Town Administrator Stefen Wynn says the additional cost is for further design and survey work because of a conflict with the Paonia Ditch Company.

Crystal Reservoir dam deemed “high hazard,” may be drained for repairs, reports the Ouray Plaindealer. Ouray County officials sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service to express concerns and ask for more information about the hazard classification at the dam. According to the letter, the state engineer has given the dam, also known as the Full Moon Dam, a high-hazard potential classification. The state engineer’s office plans to conduct a dam inspection to help collaborate with the Forest Service on a water release and to determine the safe water storage level for the structure. The City of Ouray has water storage rights in the reservoir.

A new nursing program at Fort Lewis College in Durango is aiming to tackle an increasing problem in healthcare - a lack of diversity. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-S-U-T Tribal Radio's Sarah Flower has more.

Each winter, the sport of skijoring brings lots of money and visitors to small communities in our region. But, this all depends on snow…and this year, it’s been tricky. Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan reports for the Mountain West News Bureau

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
