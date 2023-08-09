© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional roundup of agriculture

By Cassie Knust,
Maeve Conran
Published August 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT
Chefs Erick Williams (left), Gregory Gourdet, Damarr Brown and Kwame Onwuachi at a pop-up dinner at the St. Regis Aspen Resort on June 17. The event celebrated the award-winning chefs during the Food and Wine Classic in Aspen.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
On this episode of Local Motion, Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Radio Coalition’s managing editor, features Indigenous farmer Alastair Bitsoi talk about dryland farming and Indigenous crops.

This episode also highlights a report on The Food and Wine Classic that took place in June in Aspen, and one pop-up dinner at the Classic that put the spotlight on four award-winning Black chefs.

You will also hear a report on the history of sugar beet workers in Fort Collins, as well as a conversation on food waste and food rescue with Kathy Stanley, founder of Joy’s Kitchen in Denver.

Local Motion
Cassie Knust
