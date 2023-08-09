Local Motion: Regional roundup of agriculture

On this episode of Local Motion, Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Radio Coalition’s managing editor, features Indigenous farmer Alastair Bitsoi talk about dryland farming and Indigenous crops.

This episode also highlights a report on The Food and Wine Classic that took place in June in Aspen, and one pop-up dinner at the Classic that put the spotlight on four award-winning Black chefs.

You will also hear a report on the history of sugar beet workers in Fort Collins, as well as a conversation on food waste and food rescue with Kathy Stanley, founder of Joy’s Kitchen in Denver.