NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional roundup on education

By Cassie Knust,
Maeve Conran
Published August 10, 2023 at 8:03 AM MDT
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland shooting in Florida in 2018, stand outside their tour bus in the parking lot of King Soopers at Table Mesa in Boulder on July 28, 2023. This is one of several sites of mass shootings they're visiting on their anti-gun violence tour.
Maeve Conran
/
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Manuel and Patricia Oliver, parents of Joaquin Oliver, who was killed in the Parkland shooting in Florida in 2018, stand outside their tour bus in the parking lot of King Soopers at Table Mesa in Boulder on July 28, 2023. This is one of several sites of mass shootings they're visiting on their anti-gun violence tour.

On this Local Motion, Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Radio Coalition’s managing editor, features:

A conversation with KGNU intern Emily Soesilo on her report on the pressure high school students feel to succeed academically. Emily herself is a high school student and shares her own experience with this.

A report on high school students from New York coming to Wyoming to learn about history in the Mountain West.

A report on how a teen production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will go on thanks to an arts community banding together.

A report on why the family of a teen, killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018, is touring the country with an anti-gun violence message. They stopped by several mass shooting sites in Colorado, including King Soopers in Boulder.

Local Motion
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She's excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she's not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.
Maeve Conran
