Local Motion: Regional roundup on education

On this Local Motion, Maeve Conran, the Rocky Mountain Radio Coalition’s managing editor, features:

A conversation with KGNU intern Emily Soesilo on her report on the pressure high school students feel to succeed academically. Emily herself is a high school student and shares her own experience with this.

A report on high school students from New York coming to Wyoming to learn about history in the Mountain West.

A report on how a teen production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will go on thanks to an arts community banding together.

A report on why the family of a teen, killed in Parkland, Florida in 2018, is touring the country with an anti-gun violence message. They stopped by several mass shooting sites in Colorado, including King Soopers in Boulder.

